DAVIDSONVILLE, Md., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maryland Farm Bureau is pleased to welcome Pat Wolff, retired American Farm Bureau legislative veteran, as its senior director of national affairs.
"We are beyond excited to have Pat joining our team here in Maryland with her wealth of knowledge and experience of working on Capitol Hill and within the Farm Bureau family," said John Torres, Maryland Farm Bureau executive director. "Building stronger relationships between Maryland's farming community, our congressional delegation, and with the administration will enhance our mission to protect and grow Maryland agriculture and preserve rural life. Our members can be confident that Pat will be working hard every day to represent their interest in Washington, D.C. in conjunction with our team at the American Farm Bureau Federation."
Wolff served as an American Farm Bureau Federation lobbyist and was the organization's tax specialist. She also followed Affordable Care Act issues. Prior to AFBF, Pat lobbied for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and administered its political action committee. She started her Farm Bureau career as an organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau.
"Pat's level of expertise on Capitol Hill will be of great value to Maryland Farm Bureau," said Wayne Stafford, Maryland Farm Bureau president. "Not only that, she is a wonderful person - we are blessed to have her on board."
She will represent Maryland Farm Bureau and advocate its positions with Congress, the executive branch, the media and other private sector organizations. She will interface with Farm Bureau legislative committees and serve as assistant treasurer of Maryland Farm Bureau's political action committee.
Wolff will join Colby Ferguson, director of government and public relations, who will focus on the state level. Together they will coordinate advocacy plans and key relationships.
Wolff holds a master's degree in Public Administration and a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology, both from Penn State University. She is recognized as a Certified Association Executive by the American Society of Association Executives and as a Distinguished Toastmaster by Toastmasters International.
Pat lives in Rockville, Md., with her husband, Howard Jung, and has two adult children, Rachel and Adam.
MARYLAND FARM BUREAU®, INC. is a 501(c)(5) federation that serves as the united voice of Maryland farm families. Our organizational strength comes from the active participation of over 10,000 individual and family members who belong to the state's 23 local county Farm Bureau organizations. Since 1915, Maryland Farm Bureau has been committed to protecting and growing agriculture and preserving rural life. Maryland Farm Bureau is a proud member of the American Farm Bureau® Federation.
Media Contact
Amber Pearson, Maryland Farm Bureau, 573.268.6853, amber@tsncommunications.com
SOURCE Maryland Farm Bureau