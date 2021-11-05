LAUREL, Md., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nutrition is one of Maryland University of Integrative Health's (MUIH) most robust programs. As an accredited graduate University, it is one of just a few in the country that is completely dedicated to integrative health. The University currently offers a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition, Master of Science in Nutrition & Integrative Health, Post-Master's Certificate in Nutrition & Integrative Health, Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Culinary Health and Healing, among other programs.
Since 1974, Maryland University of Integrative Health has made it their mission to educate, heal, support, and collaborate in a manner that extends far beyond classroom doors. In their on-campus and telehealth Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners.
"Amy Riolo brings a wealth of nutritional expertise as an award-winning, best-selling author and chef," said Marc Levin, President, and CEO of MUIH. "We're excited to partner with her to share the vision of MUIH with the wider community."
Amy Riolo has written several award-winning and diabetes-friendly cookbooks which focus on both living and eating with pleasure and health in mind in order to promote optimal health. Like MUIH, both her cooking and writing draw from traditional wisdom and contemporary science. In her partnership with the University, she will join MUIH's distinctive community of scholars, researchers, practitioners, and advocates to promote whole person, relationship-centered healthcare and nutrition.
"As someone who has personally transformed a life-threatening illness through integrative medicine, it is both a pleasure and an honor to collaborate with Maryland University of Integrative Health, a leader in the global transformation of health and wellness, which acknowledges the wisdom of the body and nature as a teacher, and focus on the interconnection of mind, body, and spirit," said, Amy Riolo.
About Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH)
Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) is a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness and one of the few universities in the U.S. dedicated solely to such practices. Deeply rooted in a holistic philosophy, its model for integrative health and wellness is grounded in whole-person, relationship-centered, evidence-informed care.
Since 1974, MUIH has been a values-driven community educating practitioners and professionals to become future health and wellness leaders through transformative programs grounded in traditional wisdom and contemporary science. MUIH has more than 20 progressive graduate degree programs in a wide range of disciplines, offered on-campus and online.
In the on-campus Natural Care Center and community outreach settings, MUIH provides compassionate and affordable healthcare from student interns and professional practitioners, which delivers more than 20,000 clinical treatments and consultations each year.
For more information visit http://www.muih.edu.
About Amy Riolo
As an award-winning, best-selling author, chef, television personality, and educator, Amy Riolo is one of the world's foremost authorities on culinary culture. She is known for sharing history, culture, and nutrition through global cuisine as well as simplifying recipes for the home cook. A graduate of Cornell University, Amy is a food historian, culinary anthropologist, and Mediterranean lifestyle ambassador who makes frequent appearances on numerous television and radio programs both in the United States and abroad. In 2019 she launched her private label collection of premium Italian imported culinary ingredients called Amy Riolo Selections which includes an extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and pesto sauce from award-winning artisan companies in Italy.
For more information on Amy Riolo and MUIH, please visit amyriolo.com or http://www.muih.edu
