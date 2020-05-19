SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's no. 1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network, today announced updated brand standards designed to promote wellbeing in the Brand's 1,150 franchise locations.
"We used this time of location closures to engage leading third-party scientific experts to review Massage Envy's brand standards targeted at infection prevention and control," said Beth Stiller, chief executive officer.
Massage Envy worked with CTEH®, a scientific consulting firm, to conduct a comprehensive review of its policies and protocols. CTEH® specializes in industrial hygiene and occupational health and provides advice based on reliable science to help safeguard individuals and communities.
"In collaboration with CTEH®, we have further strengthened key policies that Massage Envy franchisees are required to follow. This includes enhanced mandatory cleaning and disinfection protocols, including for treatment rooms and equipment used in services; proper hand hygiene protocols; and requirements related to personal protective equipment," Stiller said.
For example, Massage Envy brand standards now require franchisees to ensure service providers wear masks while performing services. Additionally, Massage Envy franchisees must require their employees to complete additional health-specific training before they are allowed to return to work.
The large majority of Massage Envy franchise locations remain closed, and Massage Envy's policies prohibit them from reopening until permitted by local government authorities. Franchisees are required to comply with the updated brand standards and, as always, federal, state and local laws and orders.
According to David Watts, senior industrial hygienist with CTEH®, "Massage Envy's existing health policies were robust, and this collaboration has only strengthened its commitment to providing a safe environment for its employees, members and guests."
"We want consumers to be confident their local Massage Envy is taking tangible measures to promote a healthy environment," said Todd Schrader, Massage Envy's chief operations officer. "With these strengthened health and safety standards and additional training and certification requirements, we look forward to franchise locations reopening soon and providing clients with world-class body and skin care services."
About Massage Envy
Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.