Rapidly Expanding Premier Day Spa Franchise Aims to Open at Least 30 Locations in the North Texas
DALLAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MassageLuXe, a fast-growing massage and spa franchise delivering the highest standard of services in the membership-based massage, facial, and waxing industry, is moving full steam ahead into the Dallas-Fort Worth market to continue their rapid expansion across the United States. Business owners and seasoned investors who are looking to diversify their portfolio with a highly successful franchise brand are invited to join MassageLuXe in bringing wellness to the Dallas metro area.
According to the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), the massage services industry is now worth $18 billion and growing. Combine that with the fact that Dallas has previously topped the list for the fastest-growing metro in the U.S., and it becomes obvious now is the perfect time to open a massage franchise in the city.
With no individual or corporate income tax, as well as an impressive $535 billion GDP according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Dallas' economy is strong and well-positioned for service-sector businesses. Not to mention, the city ranks in the top commercial real estate markets.
MassageLuXe feels that Dallas will be a crucial community to join in their nationwide effort to reach 250 locations by 2025. With one location already flourishing nearby in Southlake, Texas, CEO Mark Otter is feeling excited about the area's prospects.
"We look forward to expanding our footprint in the DFW area beyond our current location in Southlake," said Otter. "With a very strong start to growth this year, we are optimistic about the interest we are seeing already in this area. There is tremendous opportunity here."
Beyond the city's ample economic opportunities, it is Dallas' reputation for having a helpful business community that draws the franchise in. Championing the success of business owners is a core value to MassageLuXe. They pride themselves on their robust support network that provides every franchisee with all the tools they need to succeed — from state-of-the-art management software to training from industry professionals.
"The DFW area has so much to offer. From great people to exceptional infrastructure and economics, our growth in this small business-friendly metro is a top priority," said MassageLuXe Chief Growth Officer Kristen Pechacek. "We are looking for qualified individuals to help us build the MassageLuXe brand and bring health and wellness services to the community."
The company looks forward to bringing on more partners that are passionate about improving the well-being and quality of life of others.
About MassageLuXe
Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment.
Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 77 locations across 16 states and is planning to expand to 250 locations in the next five years.
