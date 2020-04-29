Mastech_Digital_Logo.jpg

 By Mastech Digital, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Total revenues increased 12% to $50.4 million, compared to revenues of $45.2 million in the 2019 first quarter;
  • The Company's Data and Analytics Services segment reported record revenues for the fourth consecutive quarter;
  • The IT Staffing Services segment achieved revenue of $43.1 million, which represented growth of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019;
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.16 in the first quarter of 2020 versus $0.09 in the 2019 first quarter; and
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.23 in the first quarter of 2020 versus $0.15 in the 2019 first quarter.

Mastech's Response to COVID-19:

Vivek Gupta, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As you are aware the current COVID-19 pandemic and the public health responses to contain it have resulted in global recessionary conditions. I am pleased to say that Mastech Digital responded to these ever-changing developments and challenges in a very proactive manner. We were quick to mobilize our workforce, in both of our business segments, to a remote work-from-home model to mitigate the health risks to our employees and to continue to provide uninterrupted service to our customers. Our entire organization is working incredibly hard to service our customers during these difficult times. We are also prudently adjusting our cost structure in ways that will allow us to maintain our top-notch talent that we have so artfully secured over the years. And we are laser-focused on the business elements that are within our control, and can help mitigate the impact of these recessionary conditions on our financial results. With that said, we did see some impact of COVID-19 during the month of March and we continue to see our businesses being impacted thus far in the second quarter. The ultimate impact on the second quarter and full year 2020 will depend heavily on the duration of social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates, as well as the substance and pace of macroeconomic recovery, all of which are uncertain and difficult to predict considering the rapidly evolving landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health responses to contain it."

First Quarter Results:   

Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $50.4 million compared to $45.2 million during the corresponding quarter last year.  Gross profits in the first quarter of 2020 were $12.7 million, a 17.4% increase as compared to $10.8 million in the same quarter of 2019. Gross margins in the 2020 quarter were 25.2% or 120-basis points higher than first quarter 2019. GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.9 million or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $1.0 million or $0.09 per diluted share during the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Activity levels at the Company's Data and Analytics Services segment held up well given the state of the global economy, and we were able to sign a significant multi-year, multi-million-dollar order with a blue-chip customer in the financial services vertical in March. Demand for the Company's IT Staffing Services segment started to taper-off during the second half of the first quarter, particularly with clients in hard hit industries such as transportation, energy and manufacturing.

Commenting on the Company's financial position, Jack Cronin, Mastech Digital's Chief Financial Officer, stated, "During the first quarter, we reduced bank debt by $3.4 million, improved our leverage ratios and increased our cash availability under our credit facility to $15.2 million from $13 million at year-end 2019. Continuing our strong liquidity position will be a top priority during these uncertain times."

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, India and ASEAN.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures:

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables.

We believe that providing non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share offers investors useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enables comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. Additionally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance.

Specifically, the non-GAAP financial measures contained herein exclude the following expense items:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets:  We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with our June 2015 acquisition of Hudson IT and our July 2017 acquisition of the services division of InfoTrellis, Inc. We exclude these amortization expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates a helpful comparison of our results with other periods.

Stock-based compensation expenses:  We incur material recurring expense related to non-cash, stock-based compensation. We exclude these expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that it provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under ASC 718, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to (i) projections of revenues, earnings, and cash flow, and (ii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory, social and business responses thereto. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and it assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements as circumstances change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the level of market demand for its services, the highly competitive market for the types of services offered by the Company, the impact of competitive factors on profit margins, market conditions that could cause the Company's customers to reduce their spending for its services, and the Company's ability to create, acquire and build new lines of business, to attract and retain qualified personnel, reduce costs and conserve cash, and other risks that are described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For more information, contact:
Donna Kijowski
Manager, Investor Relations
Mastech Digital, Inc.
+1-888-330-5497

 

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)












March 31,


December 31,



2020


2019






ASSETS





Current assets:





     Cash and cash equivalents 


$                        2,575


$                        2,981

     Accounts receivable, net 


33,596


32,352

     Prepaid and other current assets


1,036


1,597

           Total current assets


37,207


36,930






Equipment, enterprise software and leasehold improvements, net


2,393


2,476






Operating lease right-of-use assets


4,348


4,617






Non-current deposits


388


405






Goodwill, net of impairment


26,106


26,106






Intangible assets, net


19,377


20,050

           Total  assets


$                    89,819


$                    90,584






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





     Current portion of long-term debt


$                        8,537


$                        4,575

     Current portion of operating lease liability


1,392


1,396

     Accounts payable


3,440


4,027

     Accrued payroll and related costs


9,456


7,902

     Other accrued liabilities


764


1,191

           Total current liabilities


23,589


19,091






Long-term liabilities:





    Long-term debt, less current portion, net


13,358


20,682

    Long-term operating lease liability, less current portion


3,019


3,321

    Long-term accrued income taxes


185


185

Deferred income taxes


843


1,025

           Total liabilities


40,994


44,304






Shareholders' equity:





     Common stock, par value $0.01 per share


128


127

     Additional paid-in capital


22,950


21,939

     Retained earnings


30,628


28,759

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(694)


(358)

     Treasury stock, at cost


(4,187)


(4,187)

          Total shareholders' equity


48,825


46,280

           Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$                    89,819


$                    90,584

 

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months ended March 31,



2020


2019







Revenues

$                           50,425


$                          45,199


Cost of revenues

37,706


34,364


Gross profit

12,719


10,835


Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,243


8,965


Income from  operations 

2,476


1,870


Other income/(expense), net

(226)


(554)







Income before income taxes

2,250


1,316


Income tax expense 

381


352


Net income

$                             1,869


$                               964







Earnings per share:





Basic

$                               0.17


$                              0.09


Diluted

$                               0.16


$                              0.09







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic

11,127


10,998


Diluted

11,675


11,218


 

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months ended March 31,




2020


2019








GAAP Net Income 

$                            1,869


$                              964








Adjustments:






Amortization of acquired intangible assets

673


672



Stock-based compensation

456


236



Income taxes adjustments

(296)


(241)


Non-GAAP Net Income

$                            2,702


$                          1,631














GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$                              0.16


$                             0.09


Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$                              0.23


$                             0.15














Weighted average common shares outstanding:





GAAP Diluted Shares

11,675


11,218


Non-GAAP Diluted Shares

11,675


11,218


 

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)










Three Months ended March 31,




2020


2019







Revenues:





Data and analytics services

$                                   7,360


$                               5,768


IT staffing services

43,065


39,431



Total revenues

$                               50,425


$                           45,199







Gross Margin %:





Data and analytics services

47.1%


45.5%


IT staffing services

21.5%


20.8%



Total gross margin %

25.2%


24.0%







Segment Operating Income:





Data and analytics services

909


1,041


IT staffing services

$                                   2,240


$                               1,501



Subtotal

3,149


2,542







Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(673)


(672)

Interest expense and other, net

(226)


(554)

Income before income taxes

$                                  2,250


$                             1,316

 

 

Recommended for you

