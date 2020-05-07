Match_Group_Logo.jpg

 By Match Group

DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Shar Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 13. Ms. Dubey is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our products are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

