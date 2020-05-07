DALLAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Shar Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 13. Ms. Dubey is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.
