WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Plataine, which provides AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) based Digital Assistants for manufacturing. The activity will be led in Israel by the AVIV AMCG consulting and management group of Matrix in collaboration with Matrix Defense's technology professionals. As part of the new representation, Matrix and AVIV AMCG will provide consulting, customization and integration services in a comprehensive package of technology and business consulting under one roof.
Plataine offers Intelligent Automation and Optimization software solutions for advanced manufacturing that enable optimization of a variety of processes on the production floor. The company's solution consists of several modules (Digital Assistants) that allow, among other things, to automatically generate and track optimal production schedules, optimize raw material and parts inventory, maintain full traceability and perform simulations for various possible scenarios on the production floor. These capabilities allow organizations that choose to work with the Plataine's product to set and meet new production standards, optimize current-day production, predict long-term and mid-term processes, manage organizational investments, improve productivity, and make smarter and more efficient business decisions in real-time.
Due to remarkable achievements in the field, Plataine recently won the Frost & Sullivan's Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for 2021 and Innovation Awards from other international organizations.
The companies launched this cooperation in order to produce a holistic solution to both Matrix and Aviv's customers, in which organizations will receive examination and analysis services, as well as organizational consultancy and professional management along with technological support, implementation and training in all areas of IT. The service is intended primarily for medium to large organizations in the manufacturing industry.
Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine, says, "This is a collaboration between three organizations that are experts in their field, and it sends a strong message to the industry that there is a solution to the problems that many companies have not been able to deal with on the production floor. We are happy to launch this cooperation and confident that the vast experience and knowledge that the Matrix and AVIV AMCG's professionals bring, will expand the distribution of Plataine's solution in Israel, and later - also outside of it."
Kobi Ben Moshe, CEO of AVIV AMCG, adds, "In the new world, business organizations are required to present higher levels of performance and meet multi-system challenges in all aspects: business models, operational flexibility and customer response. Over the years, we have sought an ideal technology solution that connects the existing world with the new world of Digital Manufacturing. The capabilities of Plataine's solutions add significant value, providing the optimal answer to the needs of manufacturing companies for business and operational flexibility."
Ron Barak, Director of the Artificial Intelligence Research Center at Matrix Defense, added, "This collaboration will include the research and development center that Matrix has been leading for years in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. Together with Plataine and Aviv we can leverage these advanced capabilities creating significant value for manufacturers on their path to overcome operational challenges and capture business goals and objectives in a smoother and more efficient way."
About Plataine:
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, GE, IAI, Triumph, Alpine F1® Team, Stelia North America, Alestis, Enercon, TPI, Kaman, IFS and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide.
For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from the JEC and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com
About Matrix:
Matrix is the leading technology services company in Israel, with 10,658 employees worldwide. Since its foundation in 2001, Matrix has made more than 80 mergers and acquisitions and has executed some of the largest IT projects in Israel. The company specializes in the implementation and development of leading technologies, software solutions and products, providing its customers with infrastructure and consulting services, IT outsourcing, offshore, training and assimilation and serves as representatives for the world's leading software vendors. With vast experience in both the private and public sectors, ranging from Finance, Telecom, Health, Hi-Tech, Education, Defense and Security, Matrix customer-base include the largest organizations in Israel and a steadily growing client base worldwide. The company stock is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and its share is included in the TA-35 index in addition to Tel-Div 20, the prestigious index of the highest dividend yield companies. Rated by the top research and ranking companies for over 11 consecutive years as an industrial leader, Matrix remains true to its reputation. http://www.matrix-globalservices.com
About AVIV AMCG:
AVIV AMCG is a globally recognized management consultancy with over than 30 years' experience. Partnering with hundreds of clients, across five continents knowledge and experience has been accumulated. The practice has grown to become a 200-strong team of diverse professionals committed to giving clients competitive advantage by providing them with the structures, tools and know-how required for business success. AVIV AMCG partners with clients to create a platform for achieving sustainable change and competitive advantage within their industry. We take pride in our ability to quickly learn and understand our clients' needs at a deep level in order to generate positive results. http://www.avivamcg.com/en/
