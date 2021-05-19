CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix Sciences is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cherney Microbiological Services. This strategic expansion further solidifies Matrix as a market leader and builds on its growing network of 19 facilities.
"We are excited to have the Cherney team join us as an integral part of Matrix," said Robert Wiebe, CEO of Matrix Sciences. "Together, we offer food manufacturers a level of service and expertise that is unmatched in the region."
"We were very deliberate in choosing the right next step for our team. Matrix was simply the best choice," said Steve Kuchenberg, CEO of Cherney Microbiological Services. "We were looking for a good fit for our people, for similar values and a shared focus on investing in customer relationships. We found that in Matrix, and we are excited about the future."
With this investment, Matrix has further built on a solid growth platform. Matrix's network in the area includes two laboratories in Green Bay, Wisconsin, one in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and its largest laboratory in Mount Prospect, Illinois. These laboratories are supported by a fleet of 32 dedicated vehicles to provide convenient service to a regional customer base that spans Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Iowa.
Matrix Sciences is a growing network providing analytical and advisory services to address the core technical needs of agri-food producers and processors. Its network of 19 facilities provides support from cultivation to consumer™ and ideation to successful product launch.
