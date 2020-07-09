- Expects 2Q20 operating income for Ocean Transportation to be $40.5 to $42.5 million vs. $19.7 million in 2Q19 - Expects 2Q20 operating income for Logistics to be $8.0 to $9.0 million vs. $11.3 million in 2Q19 - Expects 2Q20 net income and diluted EPS to be $30.4 to $32.6 million and $0.70 to $0.75, respectively - China service strength, including additional vessel charters, primarily drove increase in operating income - Allowable borrowings of approximately $425 million at quarter end and leverage ratio per debt agreements below 3.25x - Announces second quarter earnings call date on August 5, 2020