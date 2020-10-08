- Expects 3Q20 operating income for Ocean Transportation to be $84.5 to $86.5 million vs. $43.9 million in 3Q19 - Expects 3Q20 operating income for Logistics to be $11.5 to $12.5 million vs. $11.3 million in 3Q19 - Expects 3Q20 net income and diluted EPS to be $67.2 to $69.4 million and $1.55 to $1.60, respectively - Year-over-year increase in consolidated operating income driven primarily by China service strength - Available borrowings of approximately $519 million at quarter end and leverage ratio per debt agreements of approximately 2.4x - Announces third quarter earnings call date on November 2, 2020