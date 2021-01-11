- Expects 4Q20 operating income for Ocean Transportation to be $100.0 to $105.0 million vs. $17.8 million in 4Q19 - Expects 4Q20 operating income for Logistics to be $8.0 to $9.0 million vs. $7.6 million in 4Q19 - Expects 4Q20 net income and diluted EPS to be $76.1 to $81.6 million and $1.74 to $1.87, respectively - Year-over-year increase in consolidated operating income driven primarily by China service strength - Leverage ratio per debt agreements at quarter end of approximately 1.8x - Announces fourth quarter earnings call date on February 23, 2021