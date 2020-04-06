- Expects 1Q20 operating income for Ocean Transportation to be $6.5 to $9.0 million, which is above previous outlook expectation - Expects 1Q20 operating income for Logistics to be $4.5 to $5.5 million, which is below previous outlook expectation - Enhances liquidity position via debt agreement amendments lasting through December 30, 2021 - Withdraws 2020 outlook given COVID-19 uncertainty