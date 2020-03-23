HONOLULU, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE:MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, announced today that due to the rapidly evolving COVID‑19 pandemic, and to support the health and safety of our shareholders and employees, the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be a virtual meeting instead of an in‑person meeting as previously announced. The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Hawaii Standard Time as previously scheduled. However, shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on February 24, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To participate, shareholders must go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MATX2020 and enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability previously received.
About the Company
Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Long Beach, California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and various types of barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's ocean transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal services, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, warehousing and distribution services, consolidation and freight forwarding services, supply chain management services, and other services. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.
