BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RPI Consultants is excited to announce the addition of Matt Nye to our team as a Principal Technical Consultant. A reporting and analytics expert, Matt has been working in database administration for over two decades. As a software engineer for a healthcare company, he was an early adopter of Lawson Business Intelligence (now Infor Birst) and has worked with every version since the original.
Matt has handled implementations, product customizations, and optimizations and has been focusing exclusively on the Infor Community since 2002.
Speaking on his reason for joining RPI Consultants, he said "I have independently subcontracted and partnered with RPI on past projects, and have enjoyed a great working relationship with the partners. for the last 17 years."
Matt lives in Portland, OR with his wife and two children, where he coaches high school soccer and enjoys playing the sport in his free time.
