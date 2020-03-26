DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) has announced the appointment of Matt Young, Chief Operating Officer of All Star Recruiting, to Vice President of its Board of Directors. During Young's more than 16-year career in the locum tenens staffing industry, he has been involved at every level, from hiring and training, to operations and information technology, to sales and executive leadership.
"It has been a privilege to serve on the NALTO Board of Directors for the last two years, working with industry leaders and all NALTO members to support the ongoing development and safeguarding of the integrity of the locum tenens industry," says Young. "I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with my fellow board members."
Young joined All Star Recruiting in 2010, lending his vast experience to the launch of the company's locum tenens division. Since then, All Star has grown at an unprecedented rate and remains one of the fastest-growing locum tenens organizations in the country.
Matt has served on NALTO's Ethics and Membership Committees, chairs its Legislative Committee, and has spoken on critical industry topics at numerous conferences.
About All Star Recruiting
All Star Recruiting is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.
Purpose Statement: The five points of All Star embody its core values and serve as the backbone of the company's "red carpet" service. Its people connect quality providers to patients, supporting their clients and the community.
About NALTO
Founded in 2001, the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations primarily serves to educate the healthcare industry on the benefits of locum tenens staffing and to establish a set of service standards among locum tenens companies. NALTO also provides a system for sharing resources among member organizations, offers a formal dispute resolution process through an arbitration committee, and aids all members in cultivating market growth.