SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, the market leader for spatial data capture, today announced the expansion of its Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Program in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LATAM) – initially in Colombia and Mexico. New VARs will be trained and certified to offer Matterport's all-in-one 3D platform to customers across various industries including photography, real estate, architecture, engineering, and construction.
The Matterport all-in-one 3D data platform streamlines workflows by replacing thousands of photos with accurate and immersive 3D models or 'digital twins' of any given site. The Matterport Pro2 camera allows users to capture a digital twin of any space that is accurate within one percent. These 3D digital-twins are delivered in a navigable, photo-realistic format that uses patented computer-vision and artificial intelligence technologies.
"Our reseller program offers industry experts a new opportunity to help their customers realize new operating efficiencies with the Matterport 3D data platform," said Jorge Rojas, Global Channel Manager at Matterport. "We're excited to open our VAR program to new partners who will provide in-country sales, training, and support to customers across the globe."
All partners of the Matterport Reseller Program gain exclusive access to insights and tools, including the Matterport Reseller Program Portal, special rates on hardware and software-as-a-service (SaaS) plans and demo equipment. The program is designed to accelerate selected businesses through the use of 3D digital twin technology while offering rich sales, marketing and technical support for partners who develop deep expertise in the Matterport ecosystem, aligning goals and objectives. Some program benefits include:
Sales Support
- Matterport Pro2 Camera Discount.
- Matterport SaaS Recruiting Commission.
- Dedicated Matterport Channel Sales Manager.
Marketing Support
- Marketing Collateral.
- Marketing Development fund.
- Lead Generation Opportunity.
Technical Support
- Post-Sales Technical Support.
- 24x7 Support.
To learn more or join the Matterport Reseller Program, visit https://matterport.com/find-matterport-value-added-reseller-var
About Matterport
Matterport is the leading spatial data company digitizing and indexing the built world. Its unique 3D capture technology creates the spatial data layer on which the industry can interoperate, and the company's all-in-one 3D data platform makes it fast and easy to turn any physical space into an accurate and immersive digital twin. The Matterport platform helps customers realize the full potential of space at every stage of its lifecycle including planning, construction, appraisal, marketing, and operations. Learn more at matterport.com.
