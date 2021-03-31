ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matteson Partners is proud to announce the addition of Craig Hoven as Executive Search Partner and leader of the Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice. Hoven and his team will focus on delivering executive level searches for critical and transformative roles that impact the entire Healthcare ecosystem.
Prior to Matteson Partners, Craig spent nearly two decades serving healthcare providers in consulting and advisory services. He built a healthcare consulting practice from 3 employees to over 100 employees across the United States. He has achieved significant success capturing new clients and closing multi-year contracts among regional and national healthcare providers ranging from academic medical centers and large IDNs to community health systems and children's hospitals. The common thread in Craig's career is building high performance teams which was founded in the early part of his career with Allegis Group, the largest privately held staffing company in the world.
"Craig brings over 20 years of real-word experience to our Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. I'm not sure we could find a more well-rounded individual in the space. He has spent his career helping executives build high performing teams while incorporating world class technology, data and analytics solutions. He will be an invaluable asset to our team and client base." said CEO, Katy Young.
Hoven earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. He lives in the Atlanta area with his wife and 3 adult children. When not working, he enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with family.
ABOUT MATTESON PARTNERS:
Matteson Partners, founded in 1987 by William Matteson, is an Executive Search Firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, specializing in multiple areas of expertise. Our unique value proposition has allowed us the opportunity to work with Fortune 500 companies to multi-generational family businesses. The Matteson Partners Search Process is client-specific and candidate-focused, which enables us to identify and retain a large network of quality passive candidates with a 96% success rate over the last decade. Please visit our website at http://www.mattesonpartners.com.
