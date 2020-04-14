ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, a global leader in cybersecurity technologies for critical infrastructure and industrial control systems, today announced that cyber security, sales and marketing veteran Matthew Schoenfeld is joining Waterfall's Strategic Advisory Board. The board is a group of highly experienced, well-connected, senior executives focused on accelerating Waterfall's growth strategy.
Mr. Schoenfeld is currently an Executive in Residence at Greylock Partners, where he assesses and assists with key go-to-market functions across a large portfolio, inclusive of Cyber Security companies. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at VMWare, FireEye and multiple venture-backed companies with successful exits. Mr. Schoenfeld's most recent operational role was running the Americas business Unit at FireEye/Mandiant.
"We welcome Mr. Schoenfeld to Waterfall's new Strategic Advisory board," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "Matthew's experience, go-to-market advice, reputation and industry connections will be a tremendous asset to Waterfall's accelerated expansion plans."
"I am excited to join Waterfall's Advisory Board to help them in their very important mission of protecting critical infrastructures around the world from continued and increasingly-sophisticated cyber attacks," adds Matthew Schoenfeld. "The techniques and technologies Waterfall has pioneered are vital to the future of industrial and critical-infrastructure cybersecurity and I could not be more excited to help Waterfall continue on their growth trajectory."
Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateways replace at least one layer of firewalls in industrial network designs, and physically block cyber attacks from external networks. Waterfall's solutions enable safe IT/OT integration, secure cloud services access and straightforward, physically-secured remote monitoring and remote access.
About Waterfall Security Solutions
Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable safe IT/OT integration, enterprise-wide visibility into operations, and disciplined control. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off-shore and on-shore oil and gas facilities, manufacturing plants, power, gas and water utilities, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.
