Smith_Matthew.jpg

Matt Smith, Program Manager at Counter Threat Solutions

 By Counter Threat Solutions

RESTON, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) recently promoted Matthew Smith to the role of Program Manager. In this capacity, Smith will oversee the day-to-day operations and growth of several of the firm's contracts, as well as three teams of CTS employees.

A retired intelligence community officer, Smith joined CTS after nearly 30 years of providing integrated executive, analytic, and technical support around the world. He led sizable teams in hostile environments, ensuring timely, innovative, secure, and sustainable solutions to a myriad of enterprise-wide challenges. 

"Matt brings decades of leadership and talent development expertise to this new role, not to mention a deep understanding of our client's mission and needs," states CTS CEO Theresa Keith.

Smith earned a Masters of Arts in International Affairs from George Washington University, and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and International Studies from Miami University. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, he and his family now reside in Northern Virginia. 

"CTS employs an impressive cadre of talent across numerous skills sets and disciplines," says Smith. "I look forward to connecting our subject matter experts with some of our nation's most pressing intelligence challenges to deliver tangible, actionable results."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2020 Best Place to Work by The Washington Business Journal. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's intelligence and defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Valerie Passwaiter
(703) 987-1584
243785@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.