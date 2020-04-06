GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, today announced that CEO Doug Doerfler plans to present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Series. During the 25-minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically with answers provided by the company on an individual basis afterwards. Details are as follows:
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EDT
To access the presentation, please login HERE: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/solebury/mediaframe/36850/indexl.html
