SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will provide a press release with fiscal first quarter 2021 results after market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. This release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com.
There will not be a conference call associated with the upcoming press release.
About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.
