PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of local students as they await their new learning environment in the fall, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it will match an additional $5 for every $1 donated to the KGW School Supply Drive at OnPoint branches between August 3-8 (with an OnPoint donation max of $25,000). The KGW School Supply Drive, which runs through August 28, aims to send 12,000 students across Oregon and Southwest Washington back to school with the supplies they need to succeed in any learning environment.
Due to COVID-19, the drive will not collect physical school supplies this year, but encourages the community to make monetary donations of any amount, which will stay in the community in which the donation was made. School supplies will be purchased and distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies, going directly to help local teachers and students.
"In Oregon, nearly half of all children cannot afford even the most basic school supplies," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "This year, families are struggling financially more than ever as they face uncertainty around the upcoming school year. A donation of $25 will provide one student with basic supplies for an entire year. No amount is too small, so we hope you will join us in supporting students by alleviating some of the pressure families are feeling through these challenging times."
As part of this year's drive, the KGW School Supply Drive Tech Drop, a contact-free electronic device collection event with Free Geek, will take place on Saturday, August 15, from 8:00–11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of OnPoint's new Lloyd Center Branch (located at 1100 NE Weidler St., Portland, OR 97232). Free Geek accepts nearly everything that plugs in or uses electricity, so the community is encouraged to bring reusable laptops, smartphones, tablets, e-readers, video systems, and much more. To learn more or review other drop off locations please visit KGW.com/School.
In addition to its longstanding support of the KGW School Supply Drive, OnPoint also recently donated $25,000 to Schoolhouse Supplies in support of its at-home learning kits program. OnPoint's donation equipped families across the Portland-metro region with at-home resources to help finish the school year through distance learning. Nearly 23,000 kits have been distributed since March to families in need.
"So many of our families are struggling right now, and it's important we support our students as they face new challenges through this crisis," said Alice Forbes, Executive Director, Schoolhouse Supplies. "We are grateful to OnPoint for its continued support of Schoolhouse Supplies and of the many local students we serve. We hope OnPoint's generosity inspires the rest of our community to support our students in this critical time by donating to the KGW School Supply Drive."
Click here to learn more about Schoolhouse Supplies and its mission to equip as many local families as possible with the school supplies they need to succeed.
ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION
Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 403,000 members and with assets of $7.3 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.