BALTIMORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Maryland's 7th Congressional District, will host a webinar to discuss the needs of front-line workers who put their lives at risk to provide essential services like postal and food delivery, elder care and law enforcement. This free webinar is open to the public and will create an opportunity for participants to gain valuable information and ask questions of the expert panel.
"We have been ordered to shelter in place and observe social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19. However, our ability to do this is largely made possible because of the essential workers who are on the front line jeopardizing the health of themselves and their families," said Cummings. She added, "Sadly, many who are working in healthcare facilities, grocery stores, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, correctional facilities and mail rooms are not being given the compensation or protective equipment they need and deserve. This is simply not acceptable. In addition, those who are delivering necessities to our homes should be paid, protected and treated in a way that respects their invaluable work."
Cummings will be joined by a group of panelists who represent the interests of front-line workers and speak about their experiences.
What:
"Let's Talk: Protecting and Helping Our Frontline Workers" -- a free webinar hosted by Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings with representatives from labor
When:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Who:
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, candidate for U.S. Congress
Courtney Jenkins, Director of Organization & Legislation, American Postal Workers Union, Baltimore Local 181
Ricarra Jones, Political Organizer, Local 1199 - SEIU United Health Care Workers East
Where:
Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hTk0sxNKT3yaN69SW_5A-w
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a candidate for U.S. Congress. Her vision of HOPE for Baltimore City, Howard County, and Baltimore County includes: Healthy and safe communities, Opportunities for youth, Prosperous families, and Equitable development. She will stand up to Donald Trump and anyone else who stands in the way of her fight to secure a fair and inclusive future for all people. Maryland's Democratic primary will take place on June 2, 2020.
