MILWAUKEE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mayfield Sports Marketing, a leading sports marketing agency in Oconomowoc, WI, has announced an exclusive autograph deal with longtime Philadelphia Eagles head coach, Dick Vermeil. Radtke Sports, one of the most trusted sports and entertainment memorabilia companies in the country, has partnered with them on this exciting endeavor.
The deal was signed in the wake of Vermeil's election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which took place on February, 10th 2022. Coach Vermeil was chosen as a finalist for the award by the Hall of Fame's Senior Committee in August, marking his second time as a Hall of Fame finalist. He was initially picked as a finalist in consideration for the Class of 2020.
Mayfield Sports Marketing has represented Hall of Famer, Jerry Kramer, since 2017. In 2018, Kramer was nominated and then eventually enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Following his enshrinement, Kramer and Mayfield traveled the country with an 18-month tour that included: speaking engagements, autograph signings, and other appearances.
Radtke Sports, who has a history of representing some of the most well-known athletes in the industry such as Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, and Super Bowl champion, Rob Gronkowski, joined forces in 2020 with Mayfield Sports to represent Hall of Famer, Jerry Kramer, under an exclusive autograph agreement.
As part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 Knock series, Vermeil was informed about the announcement by 12-year veteran quarterback Kurt Warner and a camera crew in this teary-eyed video, where he visited the recent Hall of Fame inductee at Vermeil's home in East Fallowfield Township, PA. During his three seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Vermeil coached Warner to a Super Bowl victory in 2000 as part of the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense.
About Radtke Sports
Radtke Sports, Inc. was founded in 1999, and has since grown into being one of the most reputable and trustworthy sports and entertainment memorabilia companies in the industry. They have dedicated over 25+ years in providing memorabilia collectors with authentic, hand-signed helmets, jerseys, cards, and other high-quality memorabilia.
The company, which doubles as a creative sports marketer, has developed a Sports Marketing program that rivals many of the largest Sports Firms in the United States. Today, they are one of the industry's leading names sending thousands of autographed items to collectors around the world and representing a wide array of athletes and celebrities each year.
About Mayfield Sports Marketing
Mayfield Sports Marketing's history dates back to 2004, when Mark Mayfield's M3 Marketing LLC built a website for Green Bay Packers legend Gilbert "The Gravedigger" Brown. His work spoke for itself, soon leading to requests for speaking engagements and appearances from Milwaukee, Chicago, and Wisconsin-based athletes like LeRoy Butler, Santana Dotson, and William Henderson.
In 2012, Mayfield changed M3 Marketing's name and Mayfield Sports Marketing was born. Mayfield Sports Marketing has booked sports speakers and athlete appearances for companies both large and small across the Midwest, specializing in sports figures from Wisconsin-area teams, including:
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Bucks
Wisconsin Badgers
Mayfield Sports Marketing is available as a booking agent for Coach Dick Vermeil. Coach Vermeil is an incredible motivational speaker with talking points on overcoming adversity, on-and-off-the-field success, and teamwork. Coach Vermeil is available for endorsements, autograph sessions, and wine dinners. As a Coach Dick Vermeil booking agent, Mayfield Sports looks forward to working with you on your inquiry. Call (262) 366-8188 or email Mark@MayfieldSports.com for more information.
