WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and LONDON, Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MicroSalt is pleased to announce a new member of its advisory board. Jay Shah, M.D. Shah joins MicroSalt Inc. as a medical advisor who will provide valuable insight as the MicroSalt team continues forward on its mission to reduce sodium consumption and offer healthier alternatives for consumers.
"We're excited to have Dr. Shah join our advisory board," said Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of MicroSalt. "His wealth of experience as a cardiologist and startup investor puts him in a unique position to advise our team as we grow."
Dr. Shah comes to the team with more than a decade of experience in cardiovascular medicine, and currently serves as a senior associate consultant with the Mayo Clinic and assistant professor at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. Within the startup community, he has served as an independent investor and advisor to more than a dozen startups and private companies.
"As an investor and advisor, I look for ideas and companies that have the potential to impact our world in a meaningful way," Dr. Shah said. "MicroSalt is poised to be part of a larger solution to reducing our consumption of sodium and the negative health consequences associated with our excessive intake of salt."
MicroSalt aims to revolutionize the food industry with a patented sodium nanoparticle engineered to deliver the full flavor experience of salt with half the sodium. MicroSalt's powdered salt particles are approximately 100 times smaller than regular table salt, allowing them to be rapidly dissolved. MicroSalt is all-natural, non-GMO, and Kosher.
MicroSalt recently launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to fuel the growth and innovation strategy for MicroSalt. Investors can receive shares of Preferred Stock in this seed offering. For more on their investment round, visit the equity crowdfunding page at http://bit.ly/MicroSalt_Campaign.
About MicroSalt Inc.
MicroSalt Inc, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving peoples' lives with better-for-you snacks by taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor because it is salt. Our new patented technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption.
Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides improved flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of MicroSalt Inc.
To learn more please visit https://microsaltinc.com.
Disclaimer
This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Salarius or MicroSalt that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Salarius' or MicroSalt's management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius or MicroSalt may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Salarius nor MicroSalt intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments that differ from those anticipated.
Media Contact
Victor Hugo Manzanilla, MicroSalt, 1-877-825-0655, vhmanzanilla@microsaltinc.com
SOURCE MicroSalt