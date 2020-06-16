NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major announcement, Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, reported the opening of a new office in Dallas, marking the firm's entry into the Texas market.
Mazars USA Chairman and CEO, Victor Wahba, commented, "This is a momentous occasion for our firm. As we continue to aggressively pursue growth across strategic markets nationally, we have long considered Texas to be an important area for us to have a presence. Following the opening of our Los Angeles office in 2019 and the significant expansion of our Chicago location, this demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building out our national capabilities to best serve our clients."
Brad Leffler will lead the office and has 23 years of experience serving companies in a wide range of industries including retail and consumer products, energy, technology, and manufacturing and distribution. He has extensive experience delivering audit and assurance services, including the audit of companies with complex business combination issues, complex debt structures and complex equity structures.
"I'm excited to be joining Mazars USA as they launch their Texas presence," commented Brad. "I'm looking forward to working with the excellent local team we've assembled as well as the deep national resources of the firm. I believe that we will be able to provide a quality option for the market and expect to see the office grow significantly over the coming years."
The 4,000 square foot Dallas office will be located at 100 Crescent Court, Suite 250.
About Mazars USA
Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries.
At the local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.
