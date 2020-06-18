NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, announced today that Keri Fleming has joined the organization as Chief People Officer. Keri succeeds Julie Venkat, who is retiring.
Mazars USA Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba commented, "Keri has deep experience that will be instrumental to our growth strategy. Her passion for driving performance, along with her expertise in talent acquisition, employee and organizational development, compensation planning and benchmarking, internal communications, and many other critical aspects of leading a high performing human resources group, makes her an ideal addition to the Mazars team."
Prior to joining Mazars USA, Keri was the Chief Human Resources Officer at a large national manufacturing and retail organization. In addition to optimizing the HR team structure to deliver an exceptional end-to-end employee experience, she introduced a change management function, spearheaded employer of choice rebranding efforts, sponsored a complete HRIS implementation and talent acquisition/management redesign, facilitated C-Suite executive strategy sessions and served as executive sponsor and champion for the company's first formal diversity and inclusion initiative.
Previously, Keri spent 15 years at a Big Four accounting firm where she held roles of increasing responsibility focused in areas such as university recruiting, onboarding and assimilation, talent management, compensation and benchmarking, learning and development, internal communication, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and succession planning. Her tenure culminated in a role as the East Region Tax HR Director, serving on the Functional Executive Leadership Team.
At Mazars, Keri will lead the efforts to evolve the development of future leaders, build on Inclusion and Diversity programs and continue to foster an environment of acceptance and respect with an even greater focus on Employee experience.
Keri said, "I am thrilled to join Mazars USA during such a pivotal time for the firm as they continue to execute on their strategic plan and grow into new geographies. The firm has an entrepreneurial spirit, a strong people culture, and an innovative mindset. I look forward to being a steward for rewarding experiences for all our people."
Keri earned a BS in Psychology and Communication from the College of Saint Elizabeth, Summa Cum Laude. She currently serves as Vice President on the board of Oasis, a non-profit organization supporting women and children, and serves on the ADP HR Visionaries Leadership Council.
About Mazars USA
Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.