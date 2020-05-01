mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg
By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 10,940 vehicles, a decrease of 44.5 percent compared to April 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 78,610 vehicles, a decrease of 13.2 percent. With 26 selling days in April, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 46.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 2,401 vehicles in April, a decrease of 53.8 percent compared to April 2019. Year-to-date CPO sales decreased 16.5 percent, with 19,052 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 1,920 vehicles, a decrease of 55.3 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 27.6 percent, with 14,842 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














April

April

YOY %

% MTD


April

April

YOY %

% MTD



2020

2019

Change

DSR


2020

2019

Change

DSR













Mazda3

1,492

4,351

(65.7)%

(67.0)%


9,610

19,566

(50.9)%

(51.4)%


Mazda6

746

2,340

(68.1)%

(69.3)%


5,252

9,261

(43.3)%

(43.8)%


MX-5 Miata

552

782

(29.4)%

(32.1)%


2,252

2,312

(2.6)%

(3.6)%


CX-3

363

1,019

(64.4)%

(65.7)%


2,915

4,272

(31.8)%

(32.4)%


CX-30

1,483

0




9,847

0




CX-5

5,220

9,592

(45.6)%

(47.7)%


40,431

47,088

(14.1)%

(15.0)%


CX-9

1,084

1,618

(33.0)%

(35.6)%


8,303

8,036

3.3%

2.3%
























CARS

2,790

7,473

(62.7)%

(64.1)%


17,114

31,139

(45.0)%

(45.6)%


TRUCKS

8,150

12,229

(33.4)%

(35.9)%


61,496

59,396

3.5%

2.5%













TOTAL

10,940

19,702

(44.5)%

(46.6)%


78,610

90,535

(13.2)%

(14.0)%
























*Selling Days

26

25




102

101















 

