mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg
By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 26,089 vehicles, a decrease of 5.1 percent compared to August 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 179,043 vehicles, a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in August, compared to 28 the year prior, the company posted an increase 2.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights
 - Sales of the CX-30 reached an all-time high since the vehicle launched in November 2019, with 3,862 vehicles sold.
- The CX-5 saw its second-best August since the vehicle launched, with 13,745 vehicles sold.
- The CX-9 saw its second-best August since 2011 with 2,443 vehicles sold.      
- CPO sales totaled 6,630 vehicles in August, an increase of 10 percent compared to August 2019, and achieved a third-best all-time record.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 3,166 vehicles, an increase of 25.4 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.9 percent, with 26,989 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














August

August

YOY %

% MTD


August

August

YOY %

% MTD



2020

2019

Change

DSR


2020

2019

Change

DSR













Mazda3

3,175

4,825

(34.2)%

(29.1)%


22,634

36,999

(38.8)%

(38.5)%


Mazda6

1,230

1,608

(23.5)%

(17.6)%


10,514

16,166

(35.0)%

(34.6)%


MX-5 Miata

774

816

(5.1)%

2.1%


5,790

5,839

(0.8)%

(0.4)%


CX-3

860

2,024

(57.5)%

(54.2)%


6,576

10,331

(36.3)%

(36.0)%


CX-30

3,862

0




24,605

0




CX-5

13,745

15,592

(11.8)%

(5.1)%


90,695

103,370

(12.3)%

(11.8)%


CX-9

2,443

2,617

(6.6)%

0.5%


18,229

16,624

9.7%

10.2%
























CARS

5,179

7,249

(28.6)%

(23.1)%


38,938

59,004

(34.0)%

(33.7)%


TRUCKS

20,910

20,233

3.3%

11.3%


140,105

130,325

7.5%

8.0%













TOTAL

26,089

27,482

(5.1)%

2.2%


179,043

189,329

(5.4)%

(5.0)%
























*Selling Days

26

28




205

206















 

 

