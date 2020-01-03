IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 26,491 vehicles, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to December 2018. With 25 selling days in December, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
For the year, sales totaled 278,552 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to 2018. There were 307 selling days in 2019, versus 307 in 2018, resulting in a calendar year DSR decrease of 7.2 percent.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of Mazda's crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9, increased 19.9 percent in December with 21,247 vehicles sold. In 2019, Mazda crossover sales reached 198,534 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to 2018.
- The CX-5 saw its best year with 154,545 vehicles sold, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to 2018. December sales reached 15,734 vehicles, an increase of 14.5 percent.
- December sales of the CX-9 increased 13.9 percent with 3,236 vehicles sold.
- December sales of the CX-3 increased 23.2 percent with 1,409 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the all-new CX-30, which launced in November, reached 868.
- CPO sales totaled 4,795 vehicles in December, an increase of 9.2 percent compared to December 2018.
- In 2019, CPO sales increased 15.8 percent, with 61,090 vehicles sold.
- Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 5,906 vehicles, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to last year. In 2019, sales reached 60,081 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to 2018.
2019 was an exciting year for Mazda, with many developments in North America. Major announcements included:
- The launch of the MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition in racing orange at the Chicago Auto Show.
- The construction milestones at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant.
- The promotion of Masahiro Moro as Chairman and CEO of MNAO and the appointment of Jeffrey H. Guyton as president of MNAO.
- Mazda Team Joest achieving three back-to-back wins in the summer.
- The opening of the 100th upgraded dealership.
- The announcements of Mazda's partnerships with the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy and National Geographic.
- The launch of the all-new CX-30.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
December
December
YOY %
% MTD
December
December
YOY %
% MTD
2019
2018
Change
DSR
2019
2018
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,175
5,277
(39.8)%
(37.4)%
50,741
64,638
(21.5)%
(21.5)%
Mazda6
1,630
2,357
(30.8)%
(28.1)%
21,524
30,938
(30.4)%
(30.4)%
MX-5 Miata
439
511
(14.1)%
(10.7)%
7,753
8,971
(13.6)%
(13.6)%
CX-3
1,409
1,144
23.2%
28.1%
16,229
16,899
(4.0)%
(4.0)%
CX-30
868
0
899
0
CX-5
15,734
13,741
14.5%
19.1%
154,545
150,622
2.6%
2.6%
CX-9
3,236
2,840
13.9%
18.5%
26,861
28,257
(4.9)%
(4.9)%
CARS
5,244
8,145
(35.6)%
(33.0)%
80,018
104,547
(23.5)%
(23.5)%
TRUCKS
21,247
17,725
19.9%
24.7%
198,534
195,778
1.4%
1.4%
TOTAL
26,491
25,870
2.4%
6.5%
278,552
300,325
(7.2)%
(7.2)%
*Selling Days
25
26
307
307