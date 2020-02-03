IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 23,621 vehicles, an increase of 17.8 percent compared to January 2019. With 25 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 17.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of Mazda's crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9, increased 40.7 percent in January with 18,974 vehicles sold.
- The CX-9 saw its best January with 2,552 vehicles sold, an increase of 37.2 percent compared to January 2019.
- January sales of the CX-5 increased 21.2 percent compared to January 2019 with 12,908 vehicles sold.
- January sales of the CX-3 increased 18.0 percent with 1,146 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the all-new CX-30, which launched in November, totaled 2,368.
- Sales of the Mazda6 increased 8.4 percent with 1,755 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the MX-5 Miata increased 14.1 percent with 396 vehicles sold.
- CPO sales totaled 4,665 vehicles in January, an increase of 19.8 percent compared to January 2019.
- Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 4,784 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent compared to January last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
January
January
YOY %
% MTD
2020
2019
Change
DSR
2020
2019
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,496
4,596
(45.7)%
(45.7)%
2,496
4,596
(45.7)%
(45.7)%
Mazda6
1,755
1,619
8.4%
8.4%
1,755
1,619
8.4%
8.4%
MX-5 Miata
396
347
14.1%
14.1%
396
347
14.1%
14.1%
CX-3
1,146
971
18.0%
18.0%
1,146
971
18.0%
18.0%
CX-30
2,368
0
2,368
0
CX-5
12,908
10,652
21.2%
21.2%
12,908
10,652
21.2%
21.2%
CX-9
2,552
1,860
37.2%
37.2%
2,552
1,860
37.2%
37.2%
CARS
4,647
6,562
(29.2)%
(29.2)%
4,647
6,562
(29.2)%
(29.2)%
TRUCKS
18,974
13,483
40.7%
40.7%
18,974
13,483
40.7%
40.7%
TOTAL
23,621
20,045
17.8%
17.8%
23,621
20,045
17.8%
17.8%
*Selling Days
25
25
25
25