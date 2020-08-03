mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg
By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 24,085 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to July 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 1 52,954 vehicles, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in July, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of .6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-30 reached an all-time high since the vehicle launched in November 201 9, with 3,787 vehicles sold.
  • The CX-9 saw its best July since 201 1 with 2,335 vehicles sold, an increase of 9.4 percent compared to July 2019.
  • CPO sales totaled 6,910 vehicles in July, an increase of 25 percent compared to July 201 9, and achieved a second-best all-time record.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 2,524 vehicles, a decrease of 47.7 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 30.3 percent, with 23,823 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.













Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














July

July

YOY %

% MTD


July

July

YOY %

% MTD



2020

2019

Change

DSR


2020

2019

Change

DSR













Mazda3

3,231

3,651

(11.5)%

(14.9)%


19,459

32,174

(39.5)%

(39.9)%


Mazda6

1,199

1,483

(19.2)%

(22.3)%


9,284

14,558

(36.2)%

(36.6)%


MX-5 Miata

696

1,109

(37.2)%

(39.7)%


5,016

5,023

(0.1)%

(0.7)%


CX-3

959

1,523

(37.0)%

(39.5)%


5,716

8,307

(31.2)%

(31.6)%


CX-30

3,787

0




20,743

0




CX-5

11,878

13,391

(11.3)%

(14.7)%


76,950

87,778

(12.3)%

(12.8)%


CX-9

2,335

2,135

9.4%

5.2%


15,786

14,007

12.7%

12.1%
























CARS

5,126

6,243

(17.9)%

(21.1)%


33,759

51,755

(34.8)%

(35.1)%


TRUCKS

18,959

17,049

11.2%

6.9%


119,195

110,092

8.3%

7.7%













TOTAL

24,085

23,292

3.4%

(0.6)%


152,954

161,847

(5.5)%

(6.0)%
























*Selling Days

26

25




179

178















 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.