IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 15,664 vehicles, a decrease of 41.8 percent compared to March 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 67,670 vehicles, a decrease of 4.5 percent. With 25 selling days in March, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 37.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 3,392 vehicles in March, a decrease of 38.9 percent compared to March 2019. Year-to-date CPO sales decreased 2.5 percent, with 13,510 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 3,432 vehicles, a decrease of 43.1 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 20.2 percent, with 12,922 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
March
March
YOY %
% MTD
2020
2019
Change
DSR
2020
2019
Change
DSR
Mazda3
1,863
6,009
(69.0)%
(66.5)%
8,118
15,215
(46.6)%
(46.6)%
Mazda6
1,021
3,396
(69.9)%
(67.5)%
4,506
6,921
(34.9)%
(34.9)%
MX-5 Miata
497
727
(31.6)%
(26.2)%
1,700
1,530
11.1%
11.1%
CX-3
459
1,201
(61.8)%
(58.7)%
2,552
3,253
(21.5)%
(21.5)%
CX-30
2,242
0
8,364
0
CX-5
7,841
13,465
(41.8)%
(37.1)%
35,211
37,496
(6.1)%
(6.1)%
CX-9
1,741
2,136
(18.5)%
(12.0)%
7,219
6,418
12.5%
12.5%
CARS
3,381
10,132
(66.6)%
(64.0)%
14,324
23,666
(39.5)%
(39.5)%
TRUCKS
12,283
16,802
(26.9)%
(21.0)%
53,346
47,167
13.1%
13.1%
TOTAL
15,664
26,934
(41.8)%
(37.2)%
67,670
70,833
(4.5)%
(4.5)%
*Selling Days
25
27
76
76