By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 15,664 vehicles, a decrease of 41.8 percent compared to March 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 67,670 vehicles, a decrease of 4.5 percent. With 25 selling days in March, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 37.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 3,392 vehicles in March, a decrease of 38.9 percent compared to March 2019. Year-to-date CPO sales decreased 2.5 percent, with 13,510 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 3,432 vehicles, a decrease of 43.1 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 20.2 percent, with 12,922 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














March

March

YOY %

% MTD


March

March

YOY %

% MTD



2020

2019

Change

DSR


2020

2019

Change

DSR













Mazda3

1,863

6,009

(69.0)%

(66.5)%


8,118

15,215

(46.6)%

(46.6)%


Mazda6

1,021

3,396

(69.9)%

(67.5)%


4,506

6,921

(34.9)%

(34.9)%


MX-5 Miata

497

727

(31.6)%

(26.2)%


1,700

1,530

11.1%

11.1%


CX-3

459

1,201

(61.8)%

(58.7)%


2,552

3,253

(21.5)%

(21.5)%


CX-30

2,242

0




8,364

0




CX-5

7,841

13,465

(41.8)%

(37.1)%


35,211

37,496

(6.1)%

(6.1)%


CX-9

1,741

2,136

(18.5)%

(12.0)%


7,219

6,418

12.5%

12.5%
























CARS

3,381

10,132

(66.6)%

(64.0)%


14,324

23,666

(39.5)%

(39.5)%


TRUCKS

12,283

16,802

(26.9)%

(21.0)%


53,346

47,167

13.1%

13.1%













TOTAL

15,664

26,934

(41.8)%

(37.2)%


67,670

70,833

(4.5)%

(4.5)%
























*Selling Days

25

27




76

76















 

