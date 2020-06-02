mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg
By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 24,933 vehicles, a decrease of 1.0 percent compared to May 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 103,543 vehicles, a decrease of 10.5 percent. With 26 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 1.0 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-9 increased 20.8 percent with 2,421 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the MX-5 Miata increased 30.7 percent with 1,102 vehicles sold.
  • CPO sales totaled 6,223 vehicles in May, an increase of 12.6 percent compared to May 2019. Year-to-date CPO sales decreased 10 percent, with 22,134 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 2,324 vehicles, a decrease of 50.0 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 31.6 percent, with 17,166 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














May

May

YOY %

% MTD


May

May

YOY %

% MTD



2020

2019

Change

DSR


2020

2019

Change

DSR













Mazda3

3,368

4,967

(32.2)%

(32.2)%


12,978

24,533

(47.1)%

(47.5)%


Mazda6

1,477

2,133

(30.8)%

(30.8)%


6,729

11,394

(40.9)%

(41.4)%


MX-5 Miata

1,102

843

30.7%

30.7%


3,354

3,155

6.3%

5.5%


CX-3

842

1,188

(29.1)%

(29.1)%


3,757

5,460

(31.2)%

(31.7)%


CX-30

3,583

0




13,430

0




CX-5

12,140

14,057

(13.6)%

(13.6)%


52,571

61,145

(14.0)%

(14.7)%


CX-9

2,421

2,004

20.8%

20.8%


10,724

10,040

6.8%

6.0%
























CARS

5,947

7,943

(25.1)%

(25.1)%


23,061

39,082

(41.0)%

(41.5)%


TRUCKS

18,986

17,249

10.1%

10.1%


80,482

76,645

5.0%

4.2%













TOTAL

24,933

25,192

(1.0)%

(1.0)%


103,543

115,727

(10.5)%

(11.2)%
























*Selling Days

26

26




128

127















 

