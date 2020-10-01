mazda_north_american_operations_logo.jpg
By Mazda North American Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 24,237 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to September 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 203,280 vehicles; a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to 23 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 18.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights
- Sales of the CX-5 saw its best September since launch with 13,582 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the CX-9 saw its best September since 2011 with 2,183 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the MX-5 saw its best September since 2015 with 862 vehicles sold.
- CPO sales totaled 6,016 vehicles in September, an increase of 35 percent compared to August 2019, and achieved its best September.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 4,089 vehicles, a decrease 4.8 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 28.3 percent, with 31,078 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.





Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date












September

September

YOY %

% MTD


September

September

YOY %

% MTD


2020

2019

Change

DSR


2020

2019

Change

DSR











Mazda3

2,535

3,507

(27.7)%

(33.5)%


25,169

40,506

(37.9)%

(38.1)%

Mazda6

1,451

1,119

29.7%

19.3%


11,965

17,285

(30.8)%

(31.1)%

MX-5 Miata

862

512

68.4%

54.9%


6,652

6,351

4.7%

4.3%

CX-3

436

1,449

(69.9)%

(72.3)%


7,012

11,780

(40.5)%

(40.7)%

CX-30

3,188

0




27,793

0



CX-5

13,582

10,332

31.5%

20.9%


104,277

113,702

(8.3)%

(8.7)%

CX-9

2,183

1,919

13.8%

4.7%


20,412

18,543

10.1%

9.6%





















CARS

4,848

5,138

(5.6)%

(13.2)%


43,786

64,142

(31.7)%

(32.0)%

TRUCKS

19,389

13,700

41.5%

30.2%


159,494

144,025

10.7%

10.3%











TOTAL

24,237

18,838

28.7%

18.4%


203,280

208,167

(2.3)%

(2.8)%





















*Selling Days

25

23




230

229




 

