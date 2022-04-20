Acclaimed real estate agency McCarthy + Moe Group accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. McCarthy + Moe Group exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Mill Valley, CA.
MILL VALLEY, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McCarthy + Moe Group's clients benefit from the synergy of their combined expertise in presenting and marketing homes for sale, making intelligent pricing decisions, and efficiently managing the details of every transaction. Their common thread is their relentless pursuit to deliver the best results for their clients.
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
