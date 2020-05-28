HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern timeLawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President & CEO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Kasey Jenkins,  Vice President Investor Relations will be hosting the call.           

What:

McCormick & Company, Inc. presentation of Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results



When:

Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time           



Where:

ir.mccormick.com



How:

Live over the Internet. Go to ir.mccormick.com and follow the directions to


listen to the call and access the accompanying presentation materials. 

If you are unable to attend the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on our website at ir.mccormick.com.  To listen to an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 in the United States or 201-612-7415 internationally.  When prompted, enter the conference ID number 13704604.  The replay will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern time on July 16, 2020.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.  McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:                  
Kasey Jenkins (410-771-7140 or kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com)

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson (410-527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com)

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.