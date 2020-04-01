HUNT VALLEY, Md., Apr. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share on its common stocks, payable April 27, 2020 to shareholders of record April 13, 2020.  McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $2.28 per share paid in fiscal year 2019.

This is the 96th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.  McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com

For information contact:

Corporate Communications: 
Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com

Investor Relations:
Kasey Jenkins (410) 771-7140 or kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.