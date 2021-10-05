SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled evidence-based guidance, announces two of its experts will present at the Commission for Case Manager Certification's 2021 Virtual Symposium happening October 12-14, 2021. The symposium seeks to develop a well-prepared case management workforce, establish an interdisciplinary community, improve population health, and achieve more efficient use of healthcare resources.
MCG Managing Editor, Suzanne Doran, RN, BSN, FAACM, and Associate Managing Editor, Emily Ferguson, RN, MSN, CCM, will present the session, "Populations at Risk: Optimizing Post-Acute Care Management," on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The session will address:
- Ways to recognize a patient population's chronic health care needs, including any underlying social determinants of health and their potential long-term impact
- How to use scientific evidence to improve health outcomes, increase the quality of care provided, and leverage critical health transition periods
- How to better engage patients, become a partner in their care, and deliver specific guidance across the different post-acute care settings
Ms. Doran is the Managing Editor for MCG's post-acute and case management content. Before joining MCG in 2010, she worked for large insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and hospital systems. She held such positions as Manager of Quality and Patient Outcomes/Infection Control, and Supervisor of Quality Coordination. Her professional focus has been primarily on critical care and case management but has also included utilization review, discharge planning, disease management, and quality improvement. She is a registered nurse case management certified.
Ms. Ferguson is the Associate Managing Editor for MCG's post-acute and case management content. Before joining MCG in 2015, she worked for large insurance carriers, hospital systems, public health, and as a nursing educator. Ms. Ferguson has led programs for disease management, utilization review, and case management. Her professional focus has been maternal-child health, and she has also conducted clinical research in this area. A graduate of McKendree University, she received her master's degree in nursing and is also a registered nurse.
For those interested in attending the Commission for Case Manager Certification's 2021 Virtual Symposium, registration details can be found at https://symposium.ccmcertification.org/register-0.
About MCG Health
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move people toward health. MCG's transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers, and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits, and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
