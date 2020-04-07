ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc. announced today it has renamed its executive risk insurance group "Executive Risk Advisors" to better reflect the wide range of industries it serves. It was previously known as the McGriff Financial Services Division.
"Our former name may have caused people to assume our focus was limited to the financial services industry, when in reality we support a broad scope of executive risk coverages across all industries," said Brad Strawn, McGriff's Chief Operating Officer for the Executive Risk Advisors division. "We're also embarking on a really exciting chapter with a significant influx of new talent to an already dynamic and experienced team."
With more than $400 million in executive risk premium, McGriff's Executive Risk Advisors group represents more than 50 Fortune 1000 companies and 125 public companies across a wide range of industries, including financial institutions, energy, utility, manufacturing, retail, transportation and logistics, food and beverage, biotech, and technology.
The name change comes at a time of expansion for the 20-year-old division. Added to the existing team of over 50 long-term professionals are 13 new members who bring an elevated range of experience and specialty focus. The McGriff Executive Risk Advisors division has professionals in Atlanta, Birmingham, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston and New York City.
The team designs, negotiates and places complex financial risk products, including Directors and Officers Liability (including IPO), Information Security and Cyber Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Transactional (Reps and Warranties, Tax Opinion, Tax Credit, Litigation/Contingency Buyout), and more.
The 13 new team members are:
- Kara Altenbaumer-Price, Senior Vice President & Producer, Dallas office
- Lisa Frist, Vice President & Claims Account Executive, Atlanta office
- Vic Gupta, Senior Vice President & Marketing Account Executive, Atlanta office
- Katy Hollingsworth, Senior Vice President & Marketing Account Executive, Atlanta office
- Charles Krauth, Vice President & Producer, Transactional Risk, Atlanta office
- Ryan Mercer, Vice President & Marketing Account Executive, Atlanta office
- Tim Rasool, Vice President & Claims Account Executive, Atlanta office
- Mike Smith, Senior Vice President & Producer, Atlanta office
- Ashley Steele, Marketing Account Executive, Atlanta office
- Aarti Soni, Senior Vice President, Cyber Director & Product Innovation Counsel, New York office
- Bradley Strawn, Chief Operating Officer, Atlanta office
- Philip Theodore, Vice President & Producer, Transactional Risk, Atlanta office
- Wesley Wolffe, Senior Vice President & Marketing Account Executive, Houston office
About McGriff, Seibels & Williams
McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc. is a specialty insurance broker providing risk management and insurance solutions to corporate and private equity clients across the United States. With 900 employees, McGriff has practice groups in Energy, Transportation, Construction, Real Estate, Private Equity, Financial Institutions, Public Entities, Employee Benefits and Healthcare. McGriff is a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, the fifth largest insurance broker in the U.S.
About BB&T Insurance Holdings
BB&T Insurance Holdings, the fifth largest insurance broker in the U.S. and sixth largest in the world, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Truist Bank. BB&T Insurance Holdings operates more than 200 offices through subsidiaries McGriff Insurance Services; McGriff, Seibels & Williams; CRC Insurance Services; Crump Life Insurance Services; and AmRisc, LLC.