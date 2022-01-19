PAULSBORO, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McGrory Glass, one of the largest family-owned architectural glass companies in the country, will now offer Forster's line of sustainable steel fire-rated framing systems along with its existing range of fire-rated glazing and butt-glazed systems. A single-source, cross-sector solutions provider, McGrory Glass combines innovative systems and comprehensive architectural capabilities with high-quality performance and life-safety products.
A global leader in framing systems with 150 years of experience, Forster passionately develops high-quality steel profile systems for energy-efficient doors, windows and facades. Proudly Swiss-made, approximately 1,860 miles (3,000 kilometers) of steel profiles are manufactured in Arbon's 150,000 ft² (14,000 m²) production area annually, and shipped all over the world.
"We're honored to partner with Forster. Their values align closely with our own: respect for others, innovation, passion, and excellent customer service," said CEO and President Chris McGrory. "As a solar-powered company, we're also strongly committed to protecting the environment, and admire Forster's commitment to preserving natural resources and reducing their ecological footprint throughout the entire supply chain."
Forster's parent company, Reynaers Group, is active in more than 70 countries worldwide. They are a leading specialist in the development, distribution and commercialization of innovative and sustainable architectural applications in aluminum and steel. "Together for Better" is the corporate motto of the Reynaers Group and reflects the identity of this Belgian family company.
"During the contract negotiations, we felt that this partnership between the two-family businesses will become a success story. There was a lot of positive energy and commitment on both sides. We are happy to have found a future-oriented partner in McGrory with whom we can increase the availability of our innovative steel systems in this market," said Willi Lüchinger, CEO of Forster Group.
Forster provides energy-efficient, durable steel solutions for interior and exterior doors, windows, and curtain walls. Their framing systems make buildings safe, attractive, and comfortable for the people who live and work within.
"North America is an important market for Forster and we believe that the partnership with McGrory will contribute significantly to our success story. The McGrory family and their team impressed me with their great enthusiasm and passion for our joint product offering," said Angelo Azzolina, Head of Sales International at Forster Profile Systems Ltd.
McGrory will now offer full fire-rated glass assembly systems and fire doors that allow for tremendous design freedom, while simultaneously meeting stringent building code requirements. Profile steel tubes are an optimal construction element for doors, windows, and curtain walls for structural reasons. Forster can produce large-surface elements with extremely narrow face widths from steel, often not possible with other materials.
"Everyone at Forster is very excited about this new partnership," said Arndt Broecker, Head of Sales North America at Forster Profile Systems Ltd. "The collaboration of McGrory and Forster gives customers access to an exceptionally innovative product offering. McGrory's technical expertise in glass and Forster's comprehensive steel portfolio will enable sustainable, safe, and energy-efficient designs. Sleek frames combined with large glass sizes allow for more natural light inside buildings without compromising safety or style. We are particularly excited about the option to combine various safety applications like fire protection, school safety, and bullet resistance."
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Forster Profile Systems," says Ben Haigh, Director of the Fire-Rated Division at McGrory Glass. "Their narrow profile framing is a perfect complement to our fire-rated glazing options, allowing us to provide true system solutions with the best possible clarity and thin sightlines."
On the design side, steel profile systems offer elegant, slim, constructions that support impressively large glass lites, letting in profuse amounts of daylight and delivering superior sightlines. Steel is a forward-thinking material that combines elegance, strength and timelessness.
"Steel profile systems offer amazing sustainable benefits beyond safety, stability, and durability," Haigh says. "The strong, yet narrow framing requires less material. Steel systems are also ideal for projects that take high stress levels or constant use. With steel, it's not necessary to treat the surface, reducing maintenance time and costs. Then, at the end of the product life cycle, the steel elements can be 100% recycled and reused."
McGrory Glass is proud to offer North American customers the following Forster fire-rated steel frames:
- forster presto: Fire-rated framing systems with superior sightlines for protective applications like doors, windows, and walls. Fire-rated for 20 to 90 minutes, this rigorously tested, UL/ Intertek Classified and Labeled, complete profile system is designed for flush-mounted single or double-leaf doors, windows, and glazed closures. forster presto is available with SCHOTT PYRAN® Platinum Fire-Rated Glass Ceramic by McGrory Glass and AGC Pyrobel® Fire-Resistant Safety Glass by McGrory Glass.
- forster fuego light: Fire-rated framing systems with superior sightlines for resistant, barrier-to-heat applications like doors, windows, and walls. Fire-rated for 60 to 120 minutes, this rigorously tested, UL/ Intertek Classified and Labeled, complete profile system is designed for flush-mounted single or double-leaf doors, windows, and glazed closures. forster fuego light is available with AGC Pyrobel® Fire-Resistant Safety Glass by McGrory Glass.
- forster thermfix vario: Fire-rated framing systems with narrow facing widths for a wide range of barrier-to-heat applications, including interior/exterior curtain walls with security options. Fire-rated for 60 to 120 minutes, this rigorously tested, UL/ Intertek Classified and Labeled, complete profile system is designed for interior/ exterior multi-story curtain walls, and is based on a proven mullion/transom construction. Framing with very narrow facing widths from 45mm permits a wide range of applications, including security. Superior sightlines deliver multiple-story glass walls with maximum daylighting. forster thermfix vario is available with AGC Pyrobel® Fire-Resistant Safety Glass by McGrory Glass.
About McGrory Glass
Founded in 1984, McGrory Glass is still family-owned after over three decades of growth. With three facilities spanning 200,000+ square feet, the management team is committed to the environment and sustainability. The 2.2-acre solar-paneled roof of the main warehouse brought McGrory recognition as one of the first major glass fabrication companies to hit net-zero energy consumption. The company offers comprehensive architectural and life-safety glass solutions, including the patented CaptiveHook® Glass Wall, Seismic, & Ceiling Mounting System, as well as an in-house Print Division specializing in innovative structural interlayers and custom decorative films.
To learn more, please visit: https://mcgrory.com/
About Forster
At Forster, our hearts beat for steel; steel is our passion because it combines elegance and strength, durability and timelessness like hardly any other material.
We hold steel in our hands every day. We are experts when it comes to steel; we are familiar with its advantages and enthusiastic about the possibilities that building with steel opens up today and in the future.
The demands on buildings have not diminished: technical and social developments that have brought us digitisation, drive urbanisation and demographic changes, alter our working behaviour and continue to shape the awareness of an ecological way of life as well as health and safety aspects. They all influence the design of our spatial environment, which must be implemented in a simultaneously functional and visually appealing architecture.
This is exactly where Forster comes in. For us, building with steel means building for life: building in the service of the diverse needs of people and future generations as well as building with respect for the environment and natural resources.
To learn more, please visit: https://www.forster-profile.ch/gb-en/
About Reynaers Group
"Together for Better" is the corporate motto of the Reynaers Group and reflects the identity of this Belgian family company. Driven by innovation and entrepreneurship, the international group is always focusing on partners to realize sustainable growth together.
The Reynaers Group, active in more than 70 countries worldwide, is a leading specialist in the development, distribution and commercialization of innovative and sustainable architectural applications in aluminium and steel.
To learn more, please visit: https://company.reynaers.com/reynaers-group
Media Contact
Helena Mutak, McGrory Glass, 1 800-220-3749, marketing@mcgrory.com
SOURCE McGrory Glass