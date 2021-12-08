WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCI USA is pleased to welcome Heidi (Voorhees) Haneberg, MBA, CAE, as Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects. In this newly created role, Heidi will provide executive-level program, organizational, and talent management across all of MCI USA's business units. She joins MCI USA's senior executive team.
"Heidi brings a well-earned reputation for strategic innovation coupled with flawless execution, a dynamic combination that we'll leverage on critical projects that accelerate MCI USA's strategic vision," said Tom Gibson, CEO, MCI USA. "Heidi's combination of C-level analytical, digital, and leadership skills are ideally suited to delivering the data driven insights that will increase efficiencies while further elevating the services we deliver to our client partners."
Heidi has developed solutions for complex consulting and entrepreneurial challenges throughout her career. Her background includes leadership positions in both non-profit and corporate sectors, including expertise in association and events industries. Prior to joining MCI, Heidi was a Principal at Vector Velocity, LLC, with earlier career positions as COO of AVIXA and SVP at Experient. Heidi has an MBA from the Northwestern, Kellogg School of Management, and a BS degree from Central Michigan University.
"MCI's strategic vision aligns closely with my experience and passions: building world class processes, focusing on digital, developing new business models, and bringing a strategic approach and creativity to clients," commented Heidi Haneberg, MBA, CAE, Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects, MCI USA. "Being brought in to help accomplish these is extremely exciting, and getting to work with the caring, fun, and smart people at MCI is a bonus."
ABOUT MCI
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.wearemci.com
MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.wearemci.com/en-us
