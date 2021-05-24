DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As MCI USA continues to expand its conventions, conferences and expos services, it is pleased to welcome Chris Williams as Senior Vice President, Registration & Housing. In this new position, Chris will lead MCI USA's Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives team in providing registration and housing services to some of the largest, most complex events in the trade show and meeting industry.
"Chris Williams has an impressive track record of delivering cutting-edge registration services to the largest trade show market," said Shawn Pierce, President, Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives, MCI USA. "Chris's expertise is the perfect synergy of sales and technology. We are glad he is joining our executive leadership team where he will continue the growth and oversee daily operations of our convention business."
Prior to joining MCI, Chris spent 25 years at CompuSystems (CSI), one of the leading registration companies in the US. For last seven years as CSI's president, he focused on customer success and next-generation technology. Chris spent the fifteen years prior to that as their senior vice president of sales where he grew annual revenue by over 100%.
"I took a good hard look at my professional goals during the pandemic, and I realized it is important to align myself with a strong brand that focuses on the strategy behind the event to deliver excellent results to its clients," said Williams. "I found the business model of the future at MCI, where we provide our clients the full suite of convention services, strategic thinking, and innovative solutions."
Chris holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University. He is a member of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) and serves on IAEE's Technologies Committee. Originally from Chicago, Chris is relocating to the Dallas area with his wife and two children and will be based out of MCI USA's Dallas office.
