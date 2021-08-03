WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has recently named Amy Lestition Burke, MA, FASAE, CAE, Senior Vice President, Engagement, MCI USA, to ASAE's 2021 class of Fellows. The Fellows program recognizes exceptional association leaders making noteworthy and sustained contributions of leadership to their organizations, ASAE and the association management profession.
"I am so proud of all of Amy's accomplishments, expertise and leadership that has led to her selection as an ASAE Fellow," said Erin Fuller, FASAE, CAE, President, Association Solutions, MCI USA. "As a Fellow myself, I am thrilled to be able to celebrate this important recognition with her throughout our careers."
Burke joins two other MCI colleagues – Fuller and Robin Lokerman, FASAE, MCI Group President – as an ASAE Fellow. With the addition of ten new 2021 ASAE Fellows, just 283 association industry professionals have received this designation since the program's inception in 1986 – less than one percent of ASAE's membership.
Burke serves as MCI USA's Senior Vice President of Engagement, providing leadership and expertise on membership retention and recruitment strategies, as well as strategic communications, marketing, organizational development, and change. Burke also serves as Executive Director of the Special Libraries Association (SLA), a nonprofit international organization for information professionals and specialized librarians. During her time with MCI USA, Burke has also served as Chief Operating Officer for the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association (PRA) and Psychiatric Rehabilitation Foundation (PRF), Executive Vice President of Photo Marketing Association International (PMA), and Executive Director of Association Media & Publishing (AM&P).
"I'm honored to be recognized by ASAE and the association community and to join this accomplished group of association professionals," commented Burke. "By being a Fellow of ASAE, I'm able to further my hard work and passion for giving back and lifting up association professionals at all stages of their career. With my innovative and solutions-oriented mindset, I'm excited to play a role in developing new initiatives to solve challenges for the association management community."
An active volunteer at ASAE, Burke has served on the NextGen Selection Committee, Public Policy Committee, Technology Conference Advisory Council Program Committee, Executive Management Advisory Council, Awards and Honors Committee, Membership Advisory Council and the Young Professionals Committee. She has presented education sessions at ASAE conferences, including the ASAE Annual Meeting, LeadHERshift, the Marketing, Membership & Communications Conference, and the Great Ideas Conference. Burke is a contributing author to the chapter "Establishing Association Identity Through Branding" in ASAE's Professional Practices in Association Management, 4th Edition.
ABOUT MCI
MCI is a global engagement and marketing agency. We design human-centric solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offering includes live & virtual events, strategic & digital communications, consulting & community solutions. We help brands, companies, associations, and not-for-profits solve their challenges, bringing their people together to shape their tomorrow. MCI is an independently owned company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices across 31 countries. http://www.mci-group.com
MCI's US headquarters is in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York, Baltimore, Dallas, and Chicago. http://www.mci-group.com/usa
