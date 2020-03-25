BREA, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mckinney Trailer Rentals, a leading provider of over-the-road trailer rentals and leases, announced today the opening of a new branch in Salt Lake City. Justin (JT) Touchette, Branch Manager, will head up the operation. The branch will be located at 3215 West 500 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84104. JT can be reached at 801-879-0921.
"Moving into the state of Utah significantly strengthens our competitive position in the strategically important SLC metropolitan area. We believe our outstanding customer service, full-service maintenance and quality equipment will be well received by customers in the market," said Dave Tavares, President.
About Mckinney Trailer Rentals:
Mckinney Trailer Rentals, headquartered in Brea, California, is a leading provider of equipment rentals and leases in the Western United States, Colorado and Texas. Mckinney has been supplying customers with quality equipment and service for over 30 years. With 16 branch locations in Washington, Oregon, Colorado, California, Arizona, Utah and Texas, the company offers an extensive fleet of dry vans, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, curtain vans, chassis and storage trailers.
For more information, visit MckinneyTrailers.com or call 800-355-4973.
Contact:
Lori Kincannon
VP Marketing and Business Development
Mckinney Trailer Rentals
800-355-4973
236635@email4pr.com