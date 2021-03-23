BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McLeod Software and KSM are offering their annual Transportation Accounting & Finance Conference as a 3-day, virtual event May 4-6, 2021. McLeod Software has once again partnered with Indianapolis-based accounting firm, Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM) on the conference. The event includes a keynote presentation on the economic outlook and state of the trucking industry from Bob Costello, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Conference attendees can qualify for 6 CPE credits. The cost to register for the event is $195 at FinanceConference.McLeodSoftware.com.
Transportation Accounting & Finance Conference Sessions
Keynote Presentation: Economic Outlook and State of the Trucking Industry
Presented by Bob Costello, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of the ATA
Our keynote speaker will provide an in-depth picture of the economic outlook for the trucking industry in 2021.
Monthly Financial Reporting Process Best Practices
Presented by:
Zach Sauder, Director, Katz, Sapper & Miller
Tina Cape, Director, Katz, Sapper & Miller
This session will provide insights into best practices related to the monthly financial reporting process, including considerations of general ledger account reconciliations and internal controls.
M&A Update: Current Market Conditions and Associated Legal and Tax Considerations
Presented by:
Randy Hooper, Partner, Katz, Sapper & Miller
W. Todd Metzger, Partner, Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary
2020 provided buyers/sellers of transportation companies with unique opportunities and challenges. We will review 2020 results, provide guidance with respect to the 2021 M&A market, and discuss associated legal/tax considerations that all transportation companies should be aware of for the coming year.
Mergers & Acquisitions Accounting Considerations
Presented by Mike Wipper, Director, Katz, Sapper & Miller
Accounting for business combinations can be complex and time consuming. This discussion will highlight various purchase accounting and net working capital considerations and provide best practices on how to tackle this technical and complex exercise.
Employee Retention Credit Update
Presented by Nathan Potter, Director, Katz, Sapper & Miller
The expansion of the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) under The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) has increased carriers' potential to qualify for this benefit throughout 2021. The ERC expansion could result in substantial credits for carriers that qualify. Our discussion will highlight the provisions of the ARP and focus on how transportation companies can take advantage of this credit.
Potential Tax Law Changes Under the New Administration
Presented by Troy Hogan, Partner, Katz, Sapper & Miller
A new administration brings potential tax law changes that could greatly impact the transportation industry. This session will outline and discuss the potential changes that may affect carriers and logistics companies in 2021 and beyond.
Beyond the Nuclear Verdict: Best Practices to Defeat Legal Challenges to the Corporate Structure
Presented by:
W. Todd Metzger, Partner, Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary
Tom Schulte, Partner, Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary
Katie Feary-Gardner, Partner, Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary
The battle related to nuclear verdicts has advanced to include challenges to corporate structure. We will review current plaintiff strategies, provide guidance with respect to recommended structure, and discuss best practices for maintaining and reviewing the structure in light of the current highway accident litigation environment.
Lease Accounting Standard Update
Presented by Zee Malik, Director, Katz, Sapper & Miller
With the January 1, 2022 ASC 842-Leases implementation date for private companies looming, it is imperative that trucking companies are prepared to implement this new lease accounting standard as it may have a significant impact on their balance sheet and bank covenants. This presentation will provide an overview of lease accounting and discuss transition and planning considerations as well as implementation and related disclosures.
Cybersecurity, A Practical Checklist
Presented by Ben Barnes, Chief Information Security Officer, McLeod Software
Ben will briefly recount where we are with respect the most recent wave of criminal attacks and the most common cyber security vulnerabilities. He will offer, what are now, some almost mandatory best practices to protect your company.
Avoid the Trucker's Paradox; Engineer Your Freight Network Before the Good Times Run Out
Presented by Jordan Nelson, Analyst, KSM Transport Advisors
In the current rate environment, the power of having choices about what freight to haul provides the opportunity to engineer a more profitable freight network. The shippers (and brokers) you choose when capacity is tight will determine your ability to survive economic downturns and thrive when others are struggling.
Responding to Market Rates with Data Science and Deeper Analytics
Presented by Criss Wilson, Data Scientist, McLeod Software
While many aggregated sources of trucking industry market rates are available to today, it pays to take a deeper dive and understand market pricing trends using analytics. From spot quotes to bids, how can you to help the people in your organization who make pricing decisions to make the best decision they can, every time, every day?
About McLeod Software
The companies who run McLeod Software are the transportation industry's innovators. They consistently improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, automate their crucial business processes, and have the best business intelligence and analytics in the trucking industry. Visit us at McLeodSoftware.com.
About Katz, Sapper & Miller
Katz, Sapper & Miller is a nationally recognized consulting, tax, and audit firm. Through our deep experience across multiple disciplines and industries, we help our clients make sense of where they've been, what's on the horizon, what's changing, and what they need to do to prosper in the years ahead. We leverage emerging technologies, combined with our people's differing perspectives, ingenuity, and creativity, to help our clients solve their most difficult challenges. KSM's mission is also our passion and our commitment: We inspire great people to do great things. Learn more at ksmcpa.com.
