New Director of Business Development and Talent Acquisition Manager named for McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC
FREDERICK, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC today announced two newly created leadership positions, naming Briana Hallett as Director of Business Development and Elizabeth Maninfior as Talent Acquisition Manager.
Both Hallett and Maninfior work alongside Chief Practice Officer Jenna Wagner, who re-joined McNees last year, to support the firm's continued growth and client success.
McNees has made advances aimed at enhancing the range and reach of client services in the last 18 months — the firm added 45 attorneys and eight paralegals with significant hires in the construction, real estate, corporate, litigation, energy and environmental disciplines; doubled the number of attorneys based in the Frederick, Md., office; and expanded into markets at each end of the Commonwealth, Devon in the southeast and Pittsburgh in the west. McNees also launched three new ancillary businesses to meet client needs for public relations and strategic communications, municipal consulting and auto dealership transaction services, and is expected to announce a fourth in the coming months.
"As we continue to grow, these two professionals will be instrumental in partnering with our attorneys to help our clients to achieve their goals," Wagner said. "Briana and Liz are key team members in implementing McNees' strategies for recruiting and retaining top legal talent and strengthening our position in the communities where our clients do business."
Hallett leverages more than a decade of marketing and business development experience to support the creation and implementation of McNees' business development, client service, lateral hire integration and strategic growth initiatives. She works closely with the firm's practice group leaders and individual attorneys on their efforts to build relationships and generate new opportunities. She also works with the firm's marketing professionals to develop pitches, proposals and other strategic marketing deliverables. Hallett and Wagner have a well-established working relationship — McNees marks the third firm where they have collaborated.
As Talent Acquisition Manager, Maninfior ensures recruiting, retention and professional development initiatives align with the firm's strategy and culture. She brings a robust professional background in building and cultivating relationships internally and externally to achieve organizational goals. Most recently, she led private philanthropy efforts for the local branch of an international fundraising network, marrying the philanthropic priorities of donors with the nonprofit's mission and the needs of the community it serves.
Located less than an hour from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., in Maryland's second largest city, McNees' office in Frederick has become an integral part of the firm in the last five years. The attorneys based there have longstanding reputations in the community as thought leaders who consistently meet their clients' multifaceted needs related to real estate, land use, construction, energy regulation and supply, litigation and corporate business, among other matters.
Current and prospective clients may contact the McNees Frederick office at 301-241-2030. For more information on the firm's Frederick practice and attorneys, visit mcneeslaw.com.
McNees is a full-service law firm with more than 140 attorneys representing corporations, associations, institutions and individuals. The firm serves clients worldwide from offices in Devon, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Pittsburgh, Scranton, State College and York, Pa.; Columbus, Ohio; Frederick, Md.; and Washington, D.C. McNees is also a member of the ALFA International Global Legal Network.
