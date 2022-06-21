MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets:  MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 of $32,771,000 as compared to $21,580,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2,547,000, or $1.13 per diluted Class A common share as compared to net earnings of $1,197,000, or $0.52 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91,786,000 as compared to $60,758,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 amounted to $7,306,000, or $3.23 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $2,419,000, or $1.05 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $32.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $24.2 million as compared to $14.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  This 66% increase in net revenues was a result of increases across the board for all product lines, as we continue to see growth in the marketplace for western/lifestyle boots.  Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 16%, from $7.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.  This was primarily a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $9.7 million as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was up from 27.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to 29.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $3.8 million as compared to operating profit of $1.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91.8 million as compared to $60.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $67.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $40.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, with the increase resulting from an increase in all product lines.  Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $20.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $22.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.  This increase was a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $26.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $16.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Gross profit attributable to our western and lifestyle products increased to $23.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to $14.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.  Our work boot products gross profit increased from $1.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $2.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $16.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $13.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $10.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $3.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at April 30, 2022 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.4 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $65.0 million at April 30, 2022.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 30, 2022. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2023. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2023, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, operating activities provided approximately $0.4 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $8.3 million of cash.  Increased inventory and accounts receivable used approximately $9.0 million; while decreased liabilities provided approximately $1.2 million.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled approximately $0.6 million, primarily due to the sale of securities offset by the purchase of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $0.9 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties held for investment that are under contract, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















April 30,

2022



July 31,

2021



ASSETS









Current assets: 



















Cash and cash equivalents



$22,404



$23,489











Equity investments



6,203



6,207











Debt securities



2,469



2,414











Accounts and notes receivable, net



21,372



16,382











Inventories, net



18,356



14,326











Prepaid expenses and other current assets



370



323











Total current assets



71,174



63,141











Property and equipment, net



5,101



5,363











Other assets:



















Deposits



14



14











Notes receivable



969



1,017











Real estate held for investment



3,036



3,238











Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance



2,288



2,288











Trademarks



2,824



2,824











Total other assets



9,131



9,381











Total assets



$85,406



$77,885











 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)















April 30,

2022



July 31,

2021



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities: 



















Accounts payable



$2,846



$2,714











Accrued employee benefits



1,568



660











Accrued payroll and payroll taxes



801



700











Income tax payable



118



236











Other



867



795











Total current liabilities



6,200



5,105











Deferred tax liabilities



534



534











Total liabilities



6,734



5,639











Shareholders' equity:









Common Stock:









Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares

   issued and outstanding, 1,894,435 and 1,893,423

   shares, respectively



1,894



1,893











Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;

   issued and outstanding, 365,725 and 366,737 shares,

   respectively



366



367











Retained earnings



76,412



69,986











Total shareholders' equity



78,672



72,246











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$85,406



$77,885











 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



April 30,



May 1,



April 30,



May 1,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net revenues

$32,771



$21,580



$91,786



$60,758

















Cost of revenues

23,106



15,643



64,984



44,219

















Gross profit

9,665



5,937



26,802



16,539

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,847



4,425



16,705



13,544

















Operating profit 

3,818



1,512



10,097



2,995

















Other income (loss)

(287)



163



(100)



454

















Earnings before income taxes

3,531



1,675



9,997



3,449

















Provision for income taxes

984



478



2,691



1,030

















Net earnings 

$2,547



$1,197



$7,306



$2,419

















































Earnings per common share:































     Diluted earnings per share:















        Class A

1.13



0.52



3.23



1.05

        Class B

NA



NA



NA



NA

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















       Class A

1,893,705



1,919,003



1,893,538



1,934,149

       Class B

366,455



366,737



366,622



367,623

        Total

2,260,160



2,285,740



2,260,160



2,301,772

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)





















Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other







Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, August 1, 2020



1,957,142

$1,957

373,233

$373

$0

$69,487

















Stock Buyback



(21,141)

(21)

(3,500)

(4)



(490)

















Conversion of Class B



2,300

2

(2,300)

(2)



-

   to Class A Stock































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(253)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(48)

















Net earnings













494

Balance, October 31, 2020



1,938,301

$1,938

367,433

$367

$0

$69,190

















Stock Buyback



(14,478)

(14)

(696)

0



(320)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(252)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













728

Balance, January 30, 2021



1,923,823

$1,924

366,737

$367

$0

$69,299

















Stock Buyback



(12,900)

(13)







(319)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(250)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













1,197

Balance, May 1, 2021



1,910,923

$1,911

366,737

$367

$0

$69,880

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)





















Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other







Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, July 31, 2021



1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$69,986

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(246)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













2,222

Balance, October 30, 2021



1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$71,915

















Conversion of Class B



212

1

(212)

(1)



-

   to Class A Stock































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(246)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













2,536

Balance, January 29, 2022



1,893,635

$1,894

366,525

$366

$0

$74,158

















Conversion of Class B



800

1

(800)

(1)



-

   to Class A Stock































Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)













(246)

















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)













(47)

















Net earnings













2,547

Balance, April 30, 2022



1,894,435

$1,894

365,725

$366

$0

$76,412

 

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)















Nine Months Ended





April 30,



May 1,





2022

2021











Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



















Net earnings



7,306



2,419











Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

used in operating activities



(6,933)



(2,015)











Net cash used in operating activities



373



404











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



















Proceeds from sale of assets



566



637











Purchase of land for investment



-



(160)











Capital expenditures



(504)



(250)











Purchase of securities



(3,556)



(6,522)











Proceeds from sale of securities



2,916



10,052











Net cash provided by investing activities



(578)



3,757











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



















Repurchase company stock



-



(1,182)











Dividends paid



(880)



(898)











Net cash used in financing activities



(880)



(2,080)











Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents



(1,085)



2,081











Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year



23,489



20,959











Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period



$22,404



$23,040











 

 

 

