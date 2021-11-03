NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Construction Company has completed the construction of Parc at Murfreesboro on behalf of repeat client Equity Resources, LLC. Located southeast of Nashville in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the new luxury multi-family community offers 359 units.
"We're excited to complete this project concurrently with the opening of our Nashville Regional Office," stated Scott Hoppa, Senior Vice President & Regional Manager at McShane. "Nashville is a great market with a lot of activity, and we are pleased to grow our partnership with Equity Resources, LLC there."
The complex is comprised of ten wood frame residential buildings, all of which offer elevator access, situated throughout a 22.5-acre site. The property offers 165 one-bedroom units, 164 two-bedroom units and 30 three-bedroom units. Each unit features high-end finishes such as granite countertops, under-mount sinks, custom routed wood cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, stainless steel appliances and upscale wood-finish flooring. Units also have either a sunroom or a private balcony.
The community also offers generous indoor and outdoor amenities. Totaling nearly 9,900 square feet, interior amenities include a Class A clubhouse with a cardio room and weights, a gourmet coffee and hot tea bar, a resident retreat with media and gaming and a cyber-business café.
The outdoor amenity area provides a resort-style swimming pool with an expansive Wi-Fi sun deck and soothing fountains, an outdoor grill pavilion, a car care center and a well-appointed dog park, complete with agility equipment and a dog wash.
The property also incorporates surface parking along with seven freestanding garages and electric vehicle charging stations.
Just 30 miles from downtown Nashville, Parc at Murfreesboro provides close proximity to I-24 with direct access to the city center.
Dynamik Design provided architectural services for Parc at Murfreesboro.
