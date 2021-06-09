ROSEMONT, Ill., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane recently completed Phase II of construction at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep in Waukegan, Illinois. The McShane team renovated 42,000 square feet at the 115,000-square-foot building to provide additional educational facilities. Part of the Cristo Rey Network, Cristo Rey St. Martin offers a Catholic education for families with limited financial resources. In addition, the thriving school utilizes an innovative work-study program covering most students' tuition and providing a professional experience.
"Cristo Rey St. Martin has an exceptional mission, and they needed a facility to match that," stated Jason Breden, Vice President at McShane. "It was an honor to provide 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art educational space through the two stages of construction."
In 2018, McShane completed Phase I of the project, which involved the renovation of 55,000 square feet, transforming an abandoned Kmart store into the contemporary 400-student educational facility that exists today. The renovation included 18 classrooms, three science laboratories, offices, a cafeteria and a library commons area for students.
"As soon as our board approved moving forward with Phase II, the first call I made was to McShane," added Preston Kendall, President of Cristo Rey St. Martin. "We had an excellent experience with McShane and their collaborative approach during Phase I, and they certainly did not disappoint with Phase II. The end results exceeded our expectations."
The recent 42,000-square-foot addition includes four new classrooms, a chapel, office and meeting space, a fitness center, locker rooms and a gymnasium with a performing arts stage.
JGMA Architects provided the architectural services for Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep.
